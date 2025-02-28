PNS YARMOOK Participates In International Defence Exhibitions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) PNS YARMOOK, along with its embarked helicopter, visited Abu Dhabi to participate in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.
The event saw participation from 65 countries, including naval vessels from eight nations, according to a news release issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).
Upon arrival, the ship was warmly received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE and the Head of the IDEX/NAVDEX Committee, UAE, amidst the melodious tunes of the UAE Navy Band. During the port visit, the Commanding Officer called on various dignitaries and discussed matters of mutual interest.
During its stay, PNS YARMOOK remained open to visitors and welcomed numerous officials from the armed forces, business, and corporate sectors.
Distinguished visitors included the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Romania’s Minister of National Defence, Yemen’s Defence Minister, the Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Naval Forces, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the Commander of the Royal Bahrain Navy, and the CEO of DAMEN Shipyard.
Additionally, the ship hosted Pakistan’s Secretary of Defence Production, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), representatives of the UAE Armed Forces, and other notable figures from the international and Pakistani communities.
Pakistan’s participation in NAVDEX 2025 highlights its strong defence ties with the UAE and its active role in global maritime security initiatives. Upon departure, PNS YARMOOK also conducted a passage exercise with the UAE Navy Ship AL EMARAT.
