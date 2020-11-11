PNS Zulfiqar visits Turkey to participate in MAVI BALINA, 5th Bilateral Exercises

Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQAR, with embarked helicopter visited Port Aksaz (Turkey) to participate in Exercise MAVI BALINA 2020, 5th PN-TN Bilateral Exercise TURGUTREIS-V and Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with Turkish Navy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQAR, with embarked helicopter visited Port Aksaz (Turkey) to participate in Exercise MAVI BALINA 2020, 5th PN-TN Bilateral Exercise TURGUTREIS-V and Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with Turkish Navy.

Upon arrival at Port Aksaz, PNS ZULFIQAR was extended warm welcome by Turkish Naval authorities reflective of brotherly relations between the two countries, said a Pakistan Navy press release received here.

MAVI BALINA-2020 was a multilateral maritime exercise in which ships and aircraft of Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Romania and the US also participated.

The Exercise was designed to further strengthen mutual learning, experience sharing and to enhance interoperability between participating navies.

The exercise was conducted in three phases, i.e harbour, sea and analysis and closing phase under stringent COVID-19 protocols.

During stay at Aksaz, Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQAR called on senior naval officials and dignitaries including Rear Admiral I.

Kurtulus Sevinc and Flag Officer Commanding Aksaz Naval Base.

During the interactions, Commanding Officer Pakistan Navy Ship conveyed well wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff for the people of Turkey in general and Turkish Navy in particular. The Commanding Officer also expressed condolences over loss of precious lives during Izmir earthquake.

He amply highlighted illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces and extended his gratitude for whole hearted support provided by Turkish Navy and Aksaz Port authorities in making ships stay comfortable.

Pakistan Navy enjoys brotherly and cordial relations with Turkish Navy in all professional fields. Participation of PNS ZULFIQAR in current exercise was also in pursuance to policies of the Government of Pakistan to enhance friendly relations.