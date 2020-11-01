PNSC achieves growth of more than 21 % in first FY

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) achieved a topline growth of more than 21% in first quarter Fiscal Year 2020-21.

Despite the challenges posed by Covid 19 and slow down in global trade and economy, PNSC achieved a topline growth, said a press release issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

As per results unveiled by PNSC yesterday, its profitability increased by a massive 73% as compared to first quarter 2019-20.