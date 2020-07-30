PNSC added two LR1 Tankers taking total strength of fleet to 11 vessels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) under the current regime added two LR1 Tankers taking the total strength of the fleet to 11 vessels in last two years. According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs ERP solutions were acquired and PNSC will be fully digitized by November 2020. Loans worth Rs. 4.7 billion have been repaid. At Karachi Port Trust (KPT) construction of new boat basin jetty finished in early 2020.

Bidding for Dry Bulk Terminal has been initiated. Around 11 companies have been shortlisted a lot of them are internationally terminal operators.

An amount of Rs. 2.2 billion in liquidated damages have been recovered. Through competitive bidding high reputable audit firms were hired. The first ever store audit has been completed and the first ever KPT hospital audit is underway. Furthermore, the financial audit of the entire organization (KPT) is ongoing from 2010 onwards.