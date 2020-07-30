UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNSC Added Two LR1 Tankers Taking Total Strength Of Fleet To 11 Vessels

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

PNSC added two LR1 Tankers taking total strength of fleet to 11 vessels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) under the current regime added two LR1 Tankers taking the total strength of the fleet to 11 vessels in last two years. According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs ERP solutions were acquired and PNSC will be fully digitized by November 2020. Loans worth Rs. 4.7 billion have been repaid. At Karachi Port Trust (KPT) construction of new boat basin jetty finished in early 2020.

Bidding for Dry Bulk Terminal has been initiated. Around 11 companies have been shortlisted a lot of them are internationally terminal operators.

An amount of Rs. 2.2 billion in liquidated damages have been recovered. Through competitive bidding high reputable audit firms were hired. The first ever store audit has been completed and the first ever KPT hospital audit is underway. Furthermore, the financial audit of the entire organization (KPT) is ongoing from 2010 onwards.

Related Topics

Pakistan November 2020 From Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Billion Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases dur ..

27 minutes ago

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

39 minutes ago

Pakistan’s elite sportspersons get behind the me ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accel ..

1 hour ago

SEPMA 2020 Digital Musical Summit takes place with ..

2 hours ago

Zalmi Superstars Surprise to Young Cricketers / So ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.