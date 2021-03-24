UrduPoint.com
PNSC Conducted A Rescue Operation Of Stranded Tug Boat Mehr

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

PNSC conducted a rescue operation of stranded Tug boat Mehr

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has conducted a rescue operation of stranded Tug boat Mehr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has conducted a rescue operation of stranded Tug boat Mehr.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, PNSC Oil Tankers last night, provided medical aid and supplies including ration and water sufficient for 30 days for the stranded people at Tug boat Mehr.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has authorized PNSC oil tanker to slightly divert 50 Nautical Miles from its course to deliver 30 days ration, water, medical and supplies to the crew of stranded tug boat Mehr in Saudi territorial waters off the coast of Jeddah.

PNSC first had to seek permission/liaise with Saudi Maritime & Port Authorities to provide assistance to the crew in distress.

The sailors in view of their pending 8 months wages preferred to stay on tug. As per the skipper of the tug, the owner has undertaken to rescue them in a couple of days.

