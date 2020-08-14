PNSC holds tree plantation activity, flag hoisting on I-Day

The 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and national spirit in Pakistan National Shipping Corporation here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and national spirit in Pakistan National Shipping Corporation here on Friday.

The celebrations commenced with recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the National Flag hoisting by the Chairman PNSC Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo.

In his speech to the gathering of Executive Directors, officers and staff, he talked about the significance of the Day.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo also planted a tree in the premises of the building and prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

Later, the officials and staff of the PNSC shared sweets as per their tradition to celebrate the joy on the Independence Day of Pakistan.