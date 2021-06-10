PNSC makes significant progress in bulk, liquid cargo segment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) Group has made significant progress in bulk and liquid cargo segments and despite of pandemic, it achieved Rs. 1,235 million profit during this year.

According to Economic Survey 2020-21, announced in a press conference by Minister for Finance and Revenue here on Thursday, the turnover stood at Rs 9,633 million as compared to Rs 9,621 million for the previous year's in three quarters.

Revenue of the tanker segment, including foreign charters, grew by 7.

12 percent from Rs 6,195 million to Rs 6,635 million. Slot chartering revenue increased by 19.64 percent from Rs 704 million to Rs 842 million.

The increase in revenues reflects the growth in operational activity of the Group.

At present, PNSC fleet comprises of 11 vessels of various types/sizes (05 Bulk carriers, 04 Aframax tankers and 02 LR-1 Clean Product tankers) with a total deadweight capacity (cargo carrying capacity) of 831,711 metric tons, the highest ever carrying capacity since inception of PNSC.