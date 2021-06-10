UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNSC Makes Significant Progress In Bulk, Liquid Cargo Segment

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

PNSC makes significant progress in bulk, liquid cargo segment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) Group has made significant progress in bulk and liquid cargo segments and despite of pandemic, it achieved Rs. 1,235 million profit during this year.

According to Economic Survey 2020-21, announced in a press conference by Minister for Finance and Revenue here on Thursday, the turnover stood at Rs 9,633 million as compared to Rs 9,621 million for the previous year's in three quarters.

Revenue of the tanker segment, including foreign charters, grew by 7.

12 percent from Rs 6,195 million to Rs 6,635 million. Slot chartering revenue increased by 19.64 percent from Rs 704 million to Rs 842 million.

The increase in revenues reflects the growth in operational activity of the Group.

At present, PNSC fleet comprises of 11 vessels of various types/sizes (05 Bulk carriers, 04 Aframax tankers and 02 LR-1 Clean Product tankers) with a total deadweight capacity (cargo carrying capacity) of 831,711 metric tons, the highest ever carrying capacity since inception of PNSC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress From Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Million

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

3 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

6 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

24 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

34 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

36 minutes ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.