PNSC profitability increased by a massive 73 per cent

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has achieved a growth of more than 21pc in first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020-21 and its profitability increased by a massive 73pc as compared to first quarter 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has achieved a growth of more than 21pc in first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020-21 and its profitability increased by a massive 73pc as compared to first quarter 2019-20.

PNSC has built ample financial stability to weather any storm, particularly in relation to COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time dedicate resources towards expansion opportunities during this period of economic upheaval and change, an official told APP.

National flag carrier trading under the name of PNSC is engaged in transportation of dry bulk and liquid cargoes globally.

PNSC is committed to further enhance it's growth,despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and slow down in global trade and economy globally, he said.