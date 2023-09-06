Open Menu

PNSC Suggested Not Procuring Old Vessels For Oil Tankers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 10:35 PM

PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil tankers

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Wednesday suggested Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) not procure vessels older than seven years for oil tankers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Wednesday suggested Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) not procure vessels older than seven years for oil tankers.

The Committee Chairperson Rubina Khalid floated the proposal.

Responding to the recommendations, PNSC Chairman Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed said for PNSC procurement of old vessels was an easier process because newly built vessels cost 70 to 80 million Dollars and it takes four years period in their delivery.

Chairman PNSC Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed briefed the standing committee in detail about the functions and performance of PNSC.

To another query of the committee, the PNSC Chairman apprised that PNSC could not rent vessels because it would have to pay more than half of its income in respect of rents.

He said PNSC intend to increase the number of vessels in its fleet so that the corporation could play a more effective role in the economy of the country.

The committee was informed that the country's total imports were 72.9 billion dollars among which goods belonging to the energy sector inclusive of coal, petroleum products, gas and oil were included. To increase their imports, PNSC needed more vessels.

On the occasion, some suggestions were presented that the general sale tax on the purchase of vessels should be abolished and the private sector should be invited to invest in the shipping industry.

The standing committee on maritime affairs appreciated the suggestions and assured that recommendations would be prepared and presented to the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Oil Rent Sale Gas Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winni ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winning match against Bangladesh

12 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across ..

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across northern Sindh

12 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art for ..

Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art forms

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

17 minutes ago
 Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start dec ..

Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start decreasing in Quetta

21 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National G ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National Guard Commander

26 minutes ago
Two accused arrested in Kohat

Two accused arrested in Kohat

21 minutes ago
 Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in ..

Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in Super Four clash

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses Cooperation with Ministry of I ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against ..

Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against dollar in open market

21 minutes ago
 PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

25 minutes ago
 IHC seeks notification for keeping PTI chief in At ..

IHC seeks notification for keeping PTI chief in Attock Jail

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan