PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil tankers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Wednesday suggested Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) not procure vessels older than seven years for oil tankers.

The Committee Chairperson Rubina Khalid floated the proposal.

Responding to the recommendations, PNSC Chairman Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed said for PNSC procurement of old vessels was an easier process because newly built vessels cost 70 to 80 million Dollars and it takes four years period in their delivery.

Chairman PNSC Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed briefed the standing committee in detail about the functions and performance of PNSC.

To another query of the committee, the PNSC Chairman apprised that PNSC could not rent vessels because it would have to pay more than half of its income in respect of rents.

He said PNSC intend to increase the number of vessels in its fleet so that the corporation could play a more effective role in the economy of the country.

The committee was informed that the country's total imports were 72.9 billion dollars among which goods belonging to the energy sector inclusive of coal, petroleum products, gas and oil were included. To increase their imports, PNSC needed more vessels.

On the occasion, some suggestions were presented that the general sale tax on the purchase of vessels should be abolished and the private sector should be invited to invest in the shipping industry.

The standing committee on maritime affairs appreciated the suggestions and assured that recommendations would be prepared and presented to the government.