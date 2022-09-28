The participants of the 52nd course of Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) Lahore under the leadership of Commandant Commodore Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan on Wednesday visited the Chief Minister's Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The participants of the 52nd course of Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) Lahore under the leadership of Commandant Commodore Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan on Wednesday visited the Chief Minister's Office.

Minister for Environment, Cooperatives and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja and Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayoun welcomed the delegation on behalf of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The 111-member delegation from the Naval War College included 14 faculty members and 42 officers from friendly countries.

Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal briefed the delegation about initiatives and development projects of the Punjab government. The provincial ministers and the chief secretary also answered the questions of the participants of the PNWC course.

Basharat Raja, while addressing the officers, said the PNWC established in Lahore was a unique and prestigious institution for advanced training of armed forces. "I am happy that the officers of Pakistan Army, Air Force and friendly countries are also being trained in the college", exclaimed the minister.

He said that under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Punjab this year, work was underway on 3,791 ongoing and 1,133 new schemes. "Under Sehat Insaf Card initiative, the entire population of Punjab has been provided with universal health coverage and 125 billion rupees have been allocated for Sehat Card scheme this year", he said.

He said that the rate of utilization of development funds in the province reached the highest level. "An environment endowment fund of 103.5 billion rupees has been established under the Punjab Green Development Program", Raja added.

He said that 30 eco-friendly electric buses were also being introduced for the first time besides mobile anti-smog squads had been made to deal with air pollution, including smog.

On this occasion, Raja Yasir Humayoun said that the Punjab government had allocated five billion rupees for after-noon classes in schools. "The scope of various IT programs, including e-Pay, is being extended for the promotion of information technology" said Humayoun.

He said that development budget of worth 240 billion rupees was allocated for South Punjab in the current fiscal year.

Commandant PNWC Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan highlighted the activities of his college while thanking Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for his hospitality.

He presented a commemorative shield and painting to Raja Basharat for the chief minister while Raja Basharat gave a souvenir to the Commandant Navy War College on behalf of the chief minister.