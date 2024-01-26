Open Menu

PO Among 13 Suspects Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 12:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The district police on Friday held 13 suspects including a proclaimed offender during search and strike operations.

The spokesman of district police said that the search operations were carried out in Ghorzandi, Samari, Darmaluk and adjacent hilly areas.

The police recovered three pistols, five chargers, dozens of cartridges, 2.715 kg of hashish and 670 grams of opium from the detained persons.

DPO Kohat Farhan Khan supervised all the search operations which were conducted by DSP Lachi Yousaf Jan, SHO Lachi Jaber Khan and heavy contingent of police and elite force.

All the arrested suspects were shifted to Lachi police station and handed over to the investigation team.

