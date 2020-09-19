PO among 14 arrested, weapons seized

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 13 alleged criminals and recovered 1.320-kg hashish, 100-litre of liquor, six pistols of 30-bore and two guns of 12-bore from them.

Police sources said on Saturday that a proclaimed offender had also been arrested and weapons recovered from him.

The alleged criminals were identified as;Abdul Sattar, Adnan, Faisal, Ghulam Murtaza, Ameer Muawiya, Amanat, Bilal, Nasrullah, Saleem, Shahid, Ali Abbas, Hamza, Sultan and Muhammad Akram.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.