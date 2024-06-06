Open Menu

PO Among 18 Suspects Held, Drugs Illegal Weapons Recovered

Published June 06, 2024

PO among 18 suspects held, drugs illegal weapons recovered

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) On the orders of District Police Chief Charsadda Masood Ahmed, the district police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender and 17 others accused of theft, drugs and illegal weapons.

According to details, DSP Tangi Zardad Ali Khan and SHO Muzaffar Khan conducted a successful operation and arrested 7 suspects including a PO and seized 598 grams of ice drug, 347 grams of hashish, four pistols and cartridges of different bores.

Similarly, DSP Shabqadar Riaz Khan and SHO Wajid Ali Khan arrested an accused Faizan who stole solar glasses and batteries from the stock and recovered the stolen items.

Under the supervision of DSP Tangi Zardad Ali Khan, SHO Mundani Wajid Khan successfully arrested four suspects involved in the crime of possession of illegal weapons and recovered two Kalashnikovs and two pistols with cartridges.

DSP City Abdul Rasheed Khan and SHO Jamal Khabib Khan conducted a successful operation and arrested four persons including two suspects involved in carrying ice drug and illegal weapons. The police team recovered 281 grams of ice and a pistol with cartridges.

DSP Shabqadar Riaz Khan and SHO Behrmand Shah Khan held two suspects and recovered 188 grams of ice and one shotgun with the cartridge.

Cases have been registered against the accused and an investigation has been started.

