PO Among 23 Suspects Arrested In Swabi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

PO among 23 suspects arrested in Swabi

District police Friday arrested 23 suspects including one proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics from their possession during a search and strike operation conducted in Razar area of Swabi Circle

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : District police Friday arrested 23 suspects including one proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics from their possession during a search and strike operation conducted in Razar area of Swabi Circle.

According to District Police Office, police team comprising Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad.

Lady Police and sniffer dog unit conducted search and strike operation in Parmooli, Narangi, Sher Darrra, Assota Sharif, Shewa and surrounding areas.

During search, police arrested twenty three suspects including one proclaimed offender and his facilitator besides recovering 4 kilogram hashish, five bottles of liquor, Ice and one pistol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the arrested and investigation is underway.

