PO among 3 drug dealers arrested,narcotics seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested three accused including one proclaimed offender and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused including one proclaimed offender and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police spokesman Wednesday said that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar, police teams of different police stations have started operation against the criminals and proclaimed offenders and conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 03 accused including 01 proclaimed offender.

Police have recovered 2.820 Kg narcotics,110 gm Ice and 1 Pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started probe.