PO among 4 arrested in search operation in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested four suspect persons including proclaimed offenders from Jhal Chakian and Sillanwali police jurisdictions.

Police spokesman said that during continued operation against criminals and suspect persons the police team of Jhal Chakian headed by DSP Saddr Circle Akhtar Ali Vance along with law enforcement agencies, Elite Force and special branch have conducted search operation at Chak 91 NB and its surrounding areas and after checking 35 houses and verification of over 50 people through bio metric system have taken under custody three suspect people.

While Sillanwali police have arrested a proclaimed offender Babar Ali S/o Muhammad Rafiq from Phularwan police limits. The PO was involved in murder case of Rifat Mahmood.

Police have started further investigation.