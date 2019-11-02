PO among 5 arrested, heroin, weapons seized in Sargodha

Police on Saturday have arrested five accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday have arrested five accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said on the direction of RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar teams of different police station conducted raids at different areas in the region and arrested four accused recovering 510 gram Heroin, 1 Gun 12 bore and 2 Pistols from them.

They were; Amjad Ali, Muhammad Asif Khan, Shahzad Khan and Amir Khan.

Police have also arrested a proclaimed offender named Kousar Khan Alias Qaisar from Jano khel and recovered a Rifle 44 bore from him.

Police have registered separate investigation and started investigation.