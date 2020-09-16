UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PO Among Five Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:43 PM

PO among five arrested, narcotics seized

Police sources said here on Wednesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four drug peddlers,besides recovering 1.55 kg hashish as well as 10,000 litres liquor from their possession

SARGODHA, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Police sources said here on Wednesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four drug peddlers,besides recovering 1.55 kg hashish as well as 10,000 litres liquor from their possession.

Police also arrested a proclaimed offender during the raids. Those arrested were identified as--Raza, Haq Nawaz, Daniyal Maseeh, Ammar Maseeh and Muhammad Bilal. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Usman Khawaja says he was termed “lazy” just b ..

59 seconds ago

Fujairah oil products stockpiles extend decline

15 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Preventing Chemical Leak Fro ..

32 seconds ago

Merkel Congratulates Suga on Winning Japan's Premi ..

34 seconds ago

Brazil Finalizing Domestic Cruise Missile With Up ..

2 minutes ago

Four injured in cylinder blast

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.