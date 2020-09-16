PO among five arrested, narcotics seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Police sources said here on Wednesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four drug peddlers,besides recovering 1.55 kg hashish as well as 10,000 litres liquor from their possession

SARGODHA, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Police sources said here on Wednesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four drug peddlers,besides recovering 1.55 kg hashish as well as 10,000 litres liquor from their possession.

Police also arrested a proclaimed offender during the raids. Those arrested were identified as--Raza, Haq Nawaz, Daniyal Maseeh, Ammar Maseeh and Muhammad Bilal. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.