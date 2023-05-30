PO among four suspects held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested one proclaimed offender and three suspected persons along with illegal weapons.

According to spokesman of district police, Shaheed Gulfat Hussain police station, Khyber arrested a proclaimed offender Sultan Mohammad, who was wanted by police in a murder case along with an illegal weapon.

The arrested PO killed a person Rehman Shah in district Khyber on March 10, 2023 over a property dispute and since then he was at large.

Meanwhile, Gulbahar police arrested three suspects during snap checking and recovered illegal weapons from their custody.

The suspected persons including Adil Khan, Kashif and Muhammad Wali were residents of Bahadur Kale and Garhi Mosam areas of Khyber district and carrying illegal prohibited weapons in a car.

The police recovered two Kalashnikovs, two pistols, several magazines, cartridges and a suspicious vehicle and shifted the accused to Gulbahar police station for further interrogation.