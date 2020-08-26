PO Among Six Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested six accused, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered narcotics.
A police spokesman on Wednesday said policemen conducted raids and arrested five accused besides recovering 4.
150Kg hashish and 90 liter of liquor while a proclaimed offender was also arrested wanted in a murder case.
The accused were identified as Khalid Mehmood, Akramullah, Sohail Zafar,Muhammad Arshad, Amanat Maseeh and Nasir Abbas.
The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.