PO among six arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested six accused, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered narcotics.

A police spokesman on Wednesday said policemen conducted raids and arrested five accused besides recovering 4.

150Kg hashish and 90 liter of liquor while a proclaimed offender was also arrested wanted in a murder case.

The accused were identified as Khalid Mehmood, Akramullah, Sohail Zafar,Muhammad Arshad, Amanat Maseeh and Nasir Abbas.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.