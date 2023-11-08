PO among six suspects held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The district police on Wednesday one proclaimed offender (PO) and five suspected criminals during various crackdowns in the city.

According to the spokesman, Police Station Urmar arrested a PO Shah Salman who killed a person Nabi Gul three-year ago over a dispute of property and managed to escape after the crime and was at large for the last three years.

The police conducted several raids to arrest the murder but failed. A police investigation team acting on a tip-off traced the PO and successfully arrested him.

Meanwhile, Khazana police arrested five suspected criminals during different crackdowns and recovered illegal weapons used by them for aerial firing, drug trafficking and other crimes.

The police recovered one rifle, one kilogram of hashish, four pistols, various magazines and cartridges from the arrested accused.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.

