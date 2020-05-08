UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PO Among Three Arrested In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:56 PM

PO among three arrested in Muzaffargarh

The City police arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender during operations here on Friday, police said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The City police arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender during operations here on Friday, police said.

SHO City, Malik Khurram Khar along with sub inspectors Bilal and Abdul Basit raided different places and arrested three outlaws.

The arrested were include a dangerous proclaimed offender namely Yasin besides a bootlegger Sajid and drug pusher Ramzan.

The police also recovered over one kilogram of Hashish and 114 litres of alcoholic liquid from the accused.

DPO Nadeem Abbas appreciated the city police team on their performance.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings its Technological Marvels a Step Clo ..

12 minutes ago

111 more arrested for profiteering, violation of l ..

15 minutes ago

Man dies, one injures in Dasht firing in Quetta

11 minutes ago

Five Proclaimed offenders held in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago

Migratory birds enjoy free space amid reduced huma ..

11 minutes ago

Governor Imran Ismail is a frontline hero against ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.