PO among three arrested in Muzaffargarh

The City police arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender during operations here on Friday, police said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The City police arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender during operations here on Friday, police said.

SHO City, Malik Khurram Khar along with sub inspectors Bilal and Abdul Basit raided different places and arrested three outlaws.

The arrested were include a dangerous proclaimed offender namely Yasin besides a bootlegger Sajid and drug pusher Ramzan.

The police also recovered over one kilogram of Hashish and 114 litres of alcoholic liquid from the accused.

DPO Nadeem Abbas appreciated the city police team on their performance.