PO among three criminals held, weapons recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Rohilanwali police arrested a wanted proclaimed offender (PO) and two other criminals besides recovering illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Rohilanwali police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a proclaimed offender of Category A namely Muhammad Iqbal s/o Siddique Baloch wanted to police in murder case. The police also arrested two other criminals Shabir Ahmed and Muhammad Tariq. The police team recovered two illegal weapons and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources said.