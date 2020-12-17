UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PO Among Three Criminals Held, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

PO among three criminals held, weapons recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Rohilanwali police arrested a wanted proclaimed offender (PO) and two other criminals besides recovering illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Rohilanwali police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a proclaimed offender of Category A namely Muhammad Iqbal s/o Siddique Baloch wanted to police in murder case. The police also arrested two other criminals Shabir Ahmed and Muhammad Tariq. The police team recovered two illegal weapons and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources said.

Related Topics

Murder Police Po Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

11 minutes ago

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

41 minutes ago

DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange hosts largest roug ..

41 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.