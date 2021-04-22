PO among three outlaws arrested in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested a proclaimed offender and three others outlaws during search and strike operations in different areas of Kohat district on Thursday.

On a tip-off about presence of outlaws, police conducted search operation at Sheikhan, Bahadur Kote and Ahmed Nagar on Kohat Pindi road and apprehended proclaimed offender Zahid Shah and three others outlaws Bilal, Niazmen Shah and Abdul Samad.

Police claimed to have recovered a repeater, gun, twelve pistols, twenty-four chargers and hundreds of cartridges.