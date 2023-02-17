PO arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in a corruption case here on Friday.

According to the press release issued by ACE office, Regional director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that, accused Muhammad Rafique,resident of Ramzan colony, Johrabad with the connivance of district account office Khushab officers,embezzled Rs 943,374 of the pensioners payments by making fake accounts in 2021.

During the investigation, the accused proved guilty.The Regional Director ordered to arrest the accused while approving judicial action.

The raiding team headed by Circle officer ACE Khushab Muhammad Awais arrested the accused Muhammad Rafique and sent him behind the bars while raids were being conducted to arrest other accused in the case.