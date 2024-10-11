PO Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Highway Patrolling Police arrested a proclaimed offender from Chak 27 NB here on Friday.
Police said that the team raided and held Nassar Abbas r/o Pindi Rawan area who was wanted by Bhulwal Police in several heinous cases.
SP High way patrolling Akhtar Joyia appreciated the police effort.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulema, Mashaikh of Kohat division pledge support to Pakistan Army1 minute ago
-
Man killed over land dispute1 minute ago
-
Four profiteers held:1 minute ago
-
Visitors urged to keep picnic spots in Dera clean1 minute ago
-
Mass fumigation hits ICT's hotspots as ICT admin urges public action2 minutes ago
-
Govt' s economic efforts yielding positive results: Kiran Dar21 minutes ago
-
Court awards four years jail to swindler22 minutes ago
-
President of Pink Pakistan stresses early detection of Breast cancer with 'Pink mobile app'31 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal copper wire worth over Rs 450 mln from Tarbela Dam's high-security area41 minutes ago
-
Afghan envoy visits University of Lahore to boost academic ties42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 132,200 cusecs water52 minutes ago
-
20 dead 7 injured in Duki deadly attack1 hour ago