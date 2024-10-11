PO arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Highway Patrolling Police arrested a proclaimed offender from Chak 27 NB here on Friday.

Police said that the team raided and held Nassar Abbas r/o Pindi Rawan area who was wanted by Bhulwal Police in several heinous cases.

SP High way patrolling Akhtar Joyia appreciated the police effort.