PO Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a dacoity case to Miani police.
According to a press release, issued by the district police officer (DPO) office, while acting on a tip-off, the police raided and netted the PO.
Further investigation was under way.
