PO Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Station House Officer Shah Nikdur Rana Muhammad Asim arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), identified as Tasawwar, here on Friday.
The proclaimed offender was wanted police in two murder cases including case No. 89/24 and 289/24.
