PO arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Silanwali police on Friday after launching a massive crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders(PO) and court absconders netted a proclaimed offender under its jurisdictions.

According to police,teams raided at different localities and netted accuse namely as Hasnain (40) who had killed Muhammad Manzoor (43) on a minor brawl and was wanted in murder case.

Further investigation was underway.