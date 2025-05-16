PO Arrested
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Silanwali police on Friday after launching a massive crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders(PO) and court absconders netted a proclaimed offender under its jurisdictions.
According to police,teams raided at different localities and netted accuse namely as Hasnain (40) who had killed Muhammad Manzoor (43) on a minor brawl and was wanted in murder case.
Further investigation was underway.
