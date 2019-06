(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Mamoonkanjan police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in a murder case after 13 years.

Police said on Sunday Khalid alias Mithu, son of Faqeer Hussain, was wanted to Khurarianwala police in a murder case for the last 13 years.

However, SHO Mamonkanjan police Zeeshan Khalid succeeded in arresting the PO on Sunday.