PO arrested after 1.5 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A proclaimed offender (PO) was arrested after 1.5 years of a robbery cum murder in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A proclaimed offender (PO) was arrested after 1.5 years of a robbery cum murder in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that an accused Akram had killed a citizen over producing resistance during a robbery about 1.5-years ago on Dijkot Road and escaped from the scene.

The accused obtained a fake CNIC with his new name and proceeded abroad due to which he was declared proclaimed offender.

The CIA police started investigation on scientific lines and nabbed the accused when he returned back to his home town after 1.5-years.

The accused was locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.