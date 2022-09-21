PO arrested after 16 yrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was on the run for about 16 years.

He was wanted by the police since 2006 on multiple charges and had evaded the arrest.

The accused identified as Muhammad Khalid was rounded up by police team led by SHO Shah Jamal Police Station, who launched crackdown under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle Rizwan Khan.

DSP vowed to continue measures and action against proclaimed offenders. He said police was readily protecting lives and properties of citizens at all costs.