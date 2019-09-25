UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PO Arrested After 7 Years In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:55 PM

PO arrested after 7 years in Faisalabad

Sandal Bar police arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) of a murder case after 7 years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) -:Sandal Bar police arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) of a murder case after 7 years.

Police said Wednesday that Muhammad Iqbal alias Bali was booked in murder cum abduction for ransom case 7 years ago but he managed to escape from the scene and later declared as proclaimed offender.

The police team conducted raid and arrested the accused. Further investigation was under progress.

Related Topics

Murder Police Po Progress From

Recent Stories

Sea level rising 2.5 times faster than during 20th ..

1 minute ago

Work Related to Russia-Venezuela Defense Cooperati ..

1 minute ago

Italy Welcomes Creation of Syrian Constitutional C ..

1 minute ago

Four dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Isolation ward in DHQ hospital made functional

18 minutes ago

Honey bee swarm attack cotton pickers, five shifte ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.