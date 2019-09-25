PO arrested after 7 years in Faisalabad

Sandal Bar police arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) of a murder case after 7 years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) -:Sandal Bar police arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) of a murder case after 7 years.

Police said Wednesday that Muhammad Iqbal alias Bali was booked in murder cum abduction for ransom case 7 years ago but he managed to escape from the scene and later declared as proclaimed offender.

The police team conducted raid and arrested the accused. Further investigation was under progress.