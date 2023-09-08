PO arrested after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The police claimed to have arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) after an encounter in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in Nawabanwala to arrest a proclaimed offender, Shehbaz alias Kali, who was wanted to the police in a number of murder, attempt to murder and narcotics cases.

The accused after seeing the police party started firing which led to cross firing. As a result, Shehbaz alias Kali received bullet injuries and the police overpowered him.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.