PO arrested after intensive Police raids

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Kohat police on Saturday apprehended a proclaimed offender Kashif hailing from Jabarh. SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, following continuous police operations arrested the offender. The arrest comes in connection with a drug-related case for which the Gumbat police had been actively seeking the individual.

The apprehended individual was handed over to investigation team for further legal proceedings.

