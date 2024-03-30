Open Menu

PO Arrested After Intensive Police Raids

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 10:32 PM

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

Kohat police on Saturday apprehended a proclaimed offender Kashif hailing from Jabarh. SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, following continuous police operations arrested the offender

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Kohat police on Saturday apprehended a proclaimed offender Kashif hailing from Jabarh. SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, following continuous police operations arrested the offender. The arrest comes in connection with a drug-related case for which the Gumbat police had been actively seeking the individual.

The apprehended individual was handed over to investigation team for further legal proceedings.

APP/arq/378

Related Topics

Police Kohat From

Recent Stories

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

20 minutes ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

20 minutes ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

20 minutes ago
 Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

43 minutes ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

49 minutes ago
Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

49 minutes ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

48 minutes ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

1 hour ago
 IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate

IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate

1 hour ago
 494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in ..

494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal ..

RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan