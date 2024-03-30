PO Arrested After Intensive Police Raids
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Kohat police on Saturday apprehended a proclaimed offender Kashif hailing from Jabarh. SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, following continuous police operations arrested the offender
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Kohat police on Saturday apprehended a proclaimed offender Kashif hailing from Jabarh. SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, following continuous police operations arrested the offender. The arrest comes in connection with a drug-related case for which the Gumbat police had been actively seeking the individual.
The apprehended individual was handed over to investigation team for further legal proceedings.
APP/arq/378
Recent Stories
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours
RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist robbed of bike, valuables near Brahma12 minutes ago
-
AJK President, PM extend condolences on Sardar Javed Ibrahim's demise13 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP on kite string incidents13 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables20 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah20 minutes ago
-
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns49 minutes ago
-
Excise department launches special call centre49 minutes ago
-
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed48 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP1 hour ago
-
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate1 hour ago
-
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours1 hour ago