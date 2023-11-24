PO arrested after landing Karachi airport

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) City police arrested the district president of a local student organisation being complicit in heinous crime activities from Karachi airport.

According to police the accused was involved in more than 17 cases including murder, firing and keeping illegal weapons.

As per detail, DPO Vehari Esa Khan constituted a police team over the information of landing the accused at Karachi airport.

The accused Rao Adnan working as president of the student organisation, MSM, escaped Dubai after committing a series of crimes numbered around 17 and cases were registered with different police stations in the district.

He said further that the offender used to commit the activities under the umbrella of the student organisation. After fleeing Dubai, he was declared a proclaimed offender and finally arrested after arriving in the country.