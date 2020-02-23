PO arrested after nine years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::Millat Town police have arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) after nine years.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Proclaimed Offender Muzaffar Iqbal resident of Chak No.202-RB along with his accomplices kidnapped a 5-year-old boy Shahzaib of the same locality on February 10, 2011 and demanded Rs.2 million as ransom for release of the abductee.

However, the police after tracing out whereabouts succeeded in recovery the abducted boy safely but the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The Millat Town police continued investigation of the case and traced out whereabouts of the accused in other districts and after successful raid, the police arrested accused Muzaffar Iqbal after 9 years of the incident.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team,spokesman said.