PO arrested, arms recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::The district police during crackdown against criminals in Gul Imam areas Sunday arrested one Proclaimed Offender (PO) and two suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, under the supervision of DSP Rural, Rokhanzeb Khan and SHO Gul Imam Niamatullah Khan, the Additional SHO Tawus Khan during patrolling arrested one PO Shams-u-Din son of Hassan Jan resident of Daraki and two other suspects.

The police also recovered three rifles, three guns, one pistol, 55 rounds 900 gram hashish and 73 gram heroin from their possession.