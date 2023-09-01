Open Menu

PO Arrested At Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 10:13 PM

PO arrested at airport

Punjab Police have arrested another proclaimed offender (PO) who was trying to escape abroad from airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Police have arrested another proclaimed offender (PO) who was trying to escape abroad from airport.

According to details, Imran, a dangerous advertiser wanted in a murder case by Gujranwala police, was trying to flee abroad.

A team of the Punjab Police Special Operation Cell had added the name of the accused to the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

The accused, which was identified during the record checking at the airport, was arrested and handed over to the concerned police for further action.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while congratulating the concern team on the arrest of an A-category proclaimed offender, said that the legal process should be completed as soon as possible and the accused should be punished.

He further said that efforts should be made to arrest other offenders while proceeding with the investigation of the cases based on scientific evidence.

Information sharing with FIA, INTERPOL, and other agencies should be ensured on a regular basis, he added.

