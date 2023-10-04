Open Menu

PO Arrested By Interpol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 07:19 PM

PO arrested by Interpol

A proclaimed offender (PO) was arrested through Interpol by the Federal Investigation Agency, who was wanted to Sargodha police in a murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A proclaimed offender (PO) was arrested through Interpol by the Federal Investigation Agency, who was wanted to Sargodha police in a murder case.

According to a spokesman of FIA, the arrested accused, Amanat Ali, had fled to Saudi Arabia after committing the crime.

Red notice was issued for the arrest of Amanat Ali. The close coordination of Interpol Islamabad and Riyadh led to the extradition of the accused.

Later, the FIA authorities handed over the accused to the concerned police.

