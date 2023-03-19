PO arrested during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested an pro-claimed offender involved in murder and injuring two other men during a dispute, informed police spokesman.

Babar Nawaz killed Muhammad Ali and injured Muhammad Shehzad and Shah Mir due to a fight.

The deceased brother registered a complaint with the Civil Lines Police Station last month.

SHO said that raids are being conducted to arrest the accomplices of the other accused.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that justice will be provided to the family members.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.