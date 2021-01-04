UrduPoint.com
PO Arrested During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

PO arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station, informed police spokesman here.

During course of action, Rawat Police held Amir Naeem who was involved in cheque dishonor case in 2020 and wanted by police.

Police have registered a case against him.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting PO adding that such anti social elements would be dealt strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

