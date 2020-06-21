PO arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, Airport police held proclaimed offender identified as Muhammad Akbar who was wanted by police in murder case.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti-social elements must be punished according to law.