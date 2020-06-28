UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PO Arrested During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

PO arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender from the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During the course of action, Taxila police held proclaimed offender identified as Hashim Khan who was wanted to police in heinous crime since 2019.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team, saying such anti social elements must be punished according to law.

