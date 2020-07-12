UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PO Arrested During Raid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

PO arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of R A Bazaar Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Sunday. During course of action, R A Bazaar police held proclaimed offender identified as Kashif Javed who was wanted by police involved in heinous crime since 2013.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements and criminals must be punished according to law.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

3 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.