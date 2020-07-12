PO arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of R A Bazaar Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Sunday. During course of action, R A Bazaar police held proclaimed offender identified as Kashif Javed who was wanted by police involved in heinous crime since 2013.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements and criminals must be punished according to law.