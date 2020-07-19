UrduPoint.com
PO Arrested During Raid

Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

PO arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, Airport police held proclaimed offender identified as Bahudar Ali who was wanted by police in a murder case since 2007.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team, saying that such anti social elements and criminals must be punished according to law.

More Stories From Pakistan

