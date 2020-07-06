UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PO Arrested During Raid In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:27 PM

PO arrested during raid in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action, Pirwadhi police held proclaimed offender identified as Wasit Ali who was wanted by police in murder case.

Police have also recovered 1200 gram charas from his possession.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting proclaimed offender adding that strict action must be taken against such criminals.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

31 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

3 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

3 hours ago

Allama Iqbal Open University admission to start fr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.