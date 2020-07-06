PO arrested during raid in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action, Pirwadhi police held proclaimed offender identified as Wasit Ali who was wanted by police in murder case.

Police have also recovered 1200 gram charas from his possession.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting proclaimed offender adding that strict action must be taken against such criminals.