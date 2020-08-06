UrduPoint.com
PO Arrested During Raid In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:37 PM

PO arrested during raid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

During course of action, Sadiqabad Police held a proclaimed offender identified as Chaudhry Waheed who was wanted by the police in attempt of murder case.

Police also recovered weapons from his possession.

Police have registered separate case against him and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.

More Stories From Pakistan

