PO arrested for cheque dishonour

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was wanted in a cheque dishonour case.

According to police sources here here on Wednesday, taking action against the proclaimed offenders on the instructions of District Police Officer, Faisal Gulzar, a police team of City police conducted raid at Madina colony and arrested PO Zubair Tariq.

The arrested accused had borrowed money for business from Qasim Mahmood in October 2019 and gave a chequeto him which was dishonoured. Qasim got register a case against accused Zubairbut he had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. However, today the police succeeded to arrest him.