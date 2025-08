PO arrested for daughter-in-law’s murder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender who along with his son had killed his other son’s wife over a domestic dispute about two years ago.

The accused after killing his daughter-in-law had gone into hiding while his son (the deceased's brother-in-law) was already taken into custody by the police, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

A case of the incident was registered in June 2023.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the Kahuta Police to prepare the challan against the accused with solid evidence to get them convicted from the court of law.